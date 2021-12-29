COVID-19 in Alberta: Province sets new case record, 11 deaths over 6-day holiday period

Alberta’s COVID-19 case count continues to rise rapidly as the province reported just over 11,000 new cases and 11 deaths over the last six days.

The province also set a new record for its highest daily case count with 2,775 new cases on Dec. 28.

Wednesday’s full data update was the first since Dec. 23 and includes data from the six days from then to Dec. 28.

Hospitalizations have slowly risen since the last report, up by 18 to 349 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, including 57 in intensive care units.

The deaths were individuals ranging in age from in their 30s to more than 80 years old, and bring the total number of COVID-19 related deaths up to 3,310.

Over the six days, Alberta’s Omicron case count rose by 4,388, bringing the total to 7,025.

Variant cases are identified through a second screening done after an initial positive test for COVID-19. The time needed for that further screening means the new Omicron cases are likely from several days ago.

The province's test positivity percentage is nearing 30 per cent, by far the highest of the pandemic.

Among all Albertans, 79.1 per cent have now had at least one dose of vaccine, and 72.8 per cent of the entire population has had a second dose.

More than 151,000 doses of vaccine have now been administered to children between the ages of five and 11 and more than 887,000 additional doses have been given out across all age groups.

Unvaccinated Albertans remain significantly more likely to suffer a severe outcome after contracting COVID-19, including hospitalization or death.

The province’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, will return on Thursday for an in-person update and limited data update on new cases and test positivity.

Alberta’s next full data update is scheduled for Jan. 4.