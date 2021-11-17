COVID-19 in Alberta today

EDMONTON -

More than 3,200 Albertans have died from COVID-19, a threshold the province passed on Tuesday.

Along with 321 new cases, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw announced 13 more deaths, pushing Alberta's total pandemic fatality count to 2,301.

Alberta is averaging about four deaths from COVID-19 a day over the past week.

Unvaccinated Albertans remain significantly more likely to suffer a severe outcome after contracting COVID-19, including hospitalization or death.

Of Albertans aged 12 and up eligible for a vaccine, 82.3 per cent are fully vaccinated. Just under 88 per cent of the eligible population has had at least one dose.

Dr. Hinshaw also warned of a "risk" of a fifth COVID-19 wave if Albertans are not vigilant of public health restrictions, especially related to gatherings, during the winter.

Alberta's COVID-19 data will next be updated on the government's website Wednesday afternoon.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

Albertans eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot are being reminded to wait at least six months from their last vaccine before getting a third dose to ensure long-term immunity.

Alberta Health is changing how it categorizes vaccinationsgiven the arrival of the one-dose Janssen vaccine in Alberta. Those who get the Janssen vaccine will be counted as having had both a first dose and being fully vaccinated.

A United Conservative backbencher is delivering a blunt warning to Premier Jason Kenneythat his party is in trouble and needs to heed the growing concerns of its members. There is a push within Kenney's party to put him under a leadership review early. The premier has faced rising discontent in his caucus and party in recent months tied primarily to his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.