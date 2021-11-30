COVID-19 in Alberta today

EDMONTON -

Alberta reported a little more than 800 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend to have an active case count below 5,000 on Monday.

There are currently 4,850 Albertans with the disease and 432 COVID-19 hospitalizations, including 77 people who are in ICUs.

Officials reported seven more deaths on Monday, bringing the provincial pandemic tally to 3,242.

Nearly 76 per cent of all Albertans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 71.3 per cent have received two doses.

Alberta's COVID-19 data will be updated Tuesday afternoon.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

Alberta hadn't identified any cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant as of Monday, but top health officials said it was "very likely" to reach the province. One hundred fifty-six people who recently returned to Alberta from southern Africa, the region where the strain was first found, are quarantining.

Premier Jason Kenney says the province is considering easing private gathering restrictions for the holiday season if Alberta's ICU pressure continues to ease.

Alberta Health Services is allowing health-care workers at facilities at risk of being short staffed to take frequent COVID-19 tests rather than get a vaccine. A list of sites where the accommodation will be allowed has not been released by the government yet.

Alberta's updated vaccine status QR code for domestic and international travel can again be downloaded. Health Minister Jason Copping said Monday an investigation is underway into privacy breaches that may have occurred when it first launched.