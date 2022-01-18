COVID-19 in Alberta today
Over the weekend, Alberta's COVID-19 hospitalizations increased to 1,007, the highest count since mid-October.
ICU admissions increased to 94.
Alberta also reported 23 COVID-19 deaths since Friday, including that of a child in the five-to-nine age group who had no pre-existing conditions. A total of 3,403 Albertans have died due to COVID-19.
Alberta Health also added 15,886 COVID-19 cases over the past three days, raising known active infections to 72,368.
Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw is expected to give a COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon.
OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS
Alberta expects to receive its first limited supply of Paxlovid by the end of the week. Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral treatment was the first oral at-home prescription medication to be cleared for use in Canada on Monday.
Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now isolating with self-described mild symptoms.
Some Edmonton-area schools have moved classes online because of COVID-19 staffing pressures.
A petition asking the University of Lethbridge to make a formal decision about whether classes will be offered online or in person has been signed more than 1,300 times.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Back into the freezer
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Another snow day for Toronto kids, Prairie provinces brace for storms, ice and snow
A snowstorm that closed schools in parts of southern Ontario and Quebec on Monday will keep many of them dark for another day, while some parts of the Prairies that were already hit with freezing rain are now contending with plunging temperatures and snow.
Small group of Canadian special forces sent to Ukraine, sources confirm
A small group of Canadian special forces has been deployed to Ukraine, a country on the brink of an armed conflict with Russia, CTV News has confirmed.
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep eight 'John Does' secret
Ghislaine Maxwell will no longer fight to keep the names of eight 'John Does' secret and will leave it to the court to decide whether the names should be unsealed, according to a Jan. 12 letter to federal Judge Loretta Preska of the Southern District of New York.
Norwegian mass murderer makes Nazi salutes before parole hearing
Anders Behring Breivik, the right-wing extremist who killed 77 people in massacres in Norway in 2011, appeared before a parole hearing Tuesday, seemingly more focused on spreading white supremacist propaganda than gaining an improbable early release from prison.
'Highly improbable': Experts dispute claim Beijing Omicron case from Canadian mail
Chinese officials have alleged that Beijing's first case of the Omicron variant may have travelled to the city through a piece of mail from Canada, but experts tell CTV News that the claim doesn't add up.
China's Olympic app contains 'simple but devastating' flaw
Researchers at a Toronto-based tech laboratory have uncovered security vulnerabilities and censorship frameworks in an app all 2022 Beijing Olympics attendees must use.
These images show scale of snowstorm in Toronto and parts of Ontario
From cars buried in snow to ambulances scrambling through barely visible streets, CTVNews.ca has collected images showing the extent of the snowfall across Toronto and parts of Ontario.
Ottawa boy, 8, saves man nearly buried in snow
Ottawa paramedics are thanking an eight-year-old boy for saving an elderly man who was almost completely buried in snow during a blizzard Monday morning.
A giant asteroid is about to fly by Earth, here's how you can see it
An asteroid is set to fly by Earth Tuesday and Canadians have their best chance to see it at dusk.
Calgary
-
Alberta justice minister to 'step back' from duties during conduct review after traffic ticket: Kenney
Premier Jason Kenney has asked Alberta's justice minister to "step back" from his ministerial duties until an independent review into his conduct following a distracted-driving ticket he received in 2021 is completed.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta today
Over the weekend, Alberta's COVID-19 hospitalizations increased to 1,007, the highest count since mid-October.
-
Brief blast of winter creates slick conditions on some Calgary roads
Drivers in Calgary should expect to face icy conditions throughout the city following overnight snow.
Saskatoon
-
'A painful decision': Saskatoon SPCA will no longer investigate animal abuse, neglect
The city's animal protection organization says it will soon stop investigating cases of alleged animal abuse or neglect.
-
'Assume it is COVID': Self-isolate with even mild, cold-like symptoms, Sask. health official says
A Saskatchewan health official is warning that even a case of the sniffles is a reason to self-isolate.
-
Saskatoon woman opens fashion store just weeks after graduating high school
Marlene Cerda graduated high school in June and opened a fashion retail store a few weeks later.
Regina
-
FCL to build nation's largest renewable diesel facility, canola processing plant in Regina
Federated Co-operatives Limited (FCL) announced plans to build Canada’s largest renewable diesel facility, along with a Canola Processing Plant, in Regina.
-
Premier Moe's approval rating up slightly, remains below 50%: poll
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe's approval rating rose two points but remains below 50 per cent, according to the latest polling data from the Angus Reid Institute.
-
'Mommy will always be here': Regina mother continues search for 7-year-old daughter
A Regina mother is continuing her plea for information about the whereabouts of her seven-year-old daughter, who she said is being withheld from her by her ex-husband.
Atlantic
-
N.S. reports four more deaths related to COVID-19; 73 in hospital due to virus Monday
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting four new deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday.
-
New Brunswick reports two COVID-19 related deaths Monday, 322 health-care workers test positive for the virus
New Brunswick health officials reported two more deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday.
-
Daycare dilemma: Private operators say 'socialist takeover' will drive most out of business
Daycare operators in Nova Scotia say the rush to $10/day childcare in five years may end up putting some out of business a lot sooner than that.
Toronto
-
Toronto-area continues winter storm clean-up. Here’s everything still disrupted on Tuesday
Several trucks and cars remain stuck in mounds of snow, some transit services continue to face disruption and schools are pivoting their plans in the aftermath of Toronto’s largest snowstorm in years.
-
PHOTOS
PHOTOS | These photos capture Ontario’s stunning winter snowstorm
People in Toronto and other parts of southern Ontario are struggling to trudge their way through heaps of snow as a blizzard forcibly swept its way through parts of the province.
-
Ontario premier says ‘positive news’ coming this week on COVID-19 restrictions
Premier Doug Ford says his government will have 'a good announcement' by the end of the week on returning to other levels of COVID-19 restrictions.
Montreal
-
Quebec girl, 4, dies of 'circumstances related to COVID-19,' hospital centre says
The University Hospital Centre (CHU) of Quebec said Monday that a four-year-old girl had died "due to circumstances related to COVID-19."
-
Quebec looks abroad to solve nursing shortage, but experts say it's not a quick fix
Some 10 years after arriving in Canada and well-established in her career, Johana Botero now tries to help others navigate the long, complicated process that will allow them to practise in Quebec. Their efforts, she assures them, will eventually pay off with better pay, work-life balance and opportunities than they have in their home countries.
-
Organizer of Sunwing trip is back in Montreal -- and got ticketed for breaking curfew
After a nearly three-week saga, the organizer of the ill-fated Sunwing trip to Mexico is back in Quebec -- and was ticketed on his way from the border, since he drove into Canada after the start of the 10 p.m. curfew Sunday night.
Ottawa
-
Ontario premier says ‘positive news’ coming this week on COVID-19 restrictions
Premier Doug Ford says his government will have 'a good announcement' by the end of the week on returning to other levels of COVID-19 restrictions.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | After two extra weeks of remote learning and a snow day, kids return to in-person schooling
After the Christmas break, an extended stretch of remote learning, and a snow day, schoolchildren in Ottawa are returning to their classrooms.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Are you living in the fastest growing areas in the national capital region?
Realtor Taylor Bennett is sharing his breakdown of the 2021 real estate numbers in Ottawa.
Kitchener
-
Hwy. 401 westbound closed in Cambridge due to crash
Westbound lanes of Hwy. 401 have been closed off in Cambridge following a crash, bringing traffic to a standstill.
-
Snow squall watch in effect for Waterloo Region, parking still banned on city streets
A snow squall watch is in effect for Waterloo Region Tuesday as snow events remain in place for the major cities in the area.
-
Vehicle catches fire after being stuck in snow: Waterloo Fire
A vehicle is being considered a total loss after it reportedly caught fire near a busy Waterloo intersection.
Northern Ontario
-
More than 20 Sudbury area school bus routes cancelled Tuesday
Sudbury Student Services Consortium has cancelled an additional four school bus routes for Jan. 18, as COVID-19 affects grow.
-
16 school bus routes cancelled in Cochrane, Timiskaming districts Tuesday
The North East Tri-Board Student Transportation service has cancelled 16 school bus routes Tuesday, the second day back to in-person learning since before Christmas.
-
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep eight 'John Does' secret
Ghislaine Maxwell will no longer fight to keep the names of eight 'John Does' secret and will leave it to the court to decide whether the names should be unsealed, according to a Jan. 12 letter to federal Judge Loretta Preska of the Southern District of New York.
Winnipeg
-
Winter storm forces school, bus cancellations in Manitoba
A winter storm has touched down in southern Manitoba, prompting the cancellation of schools and buses around the province.
-
Hazardous winter conditions, blowing snow and gusty winds expected in Manitoba on Tuesday
Several Manitoba communities should expect “hazardous” winter conditions, gusty winds and blowing snow on Tuesday, according to Environment Canada.
-
Two men facing charges in 'unprovoked assault' at The Forks: Winnipeg police
Two men are facing charges following what Winnipeg police are calling an "unprovoked assault with a knife" outside a washroom at The Forks over the weekend.
Vancouver
-
'Ready to quit': B.C. nurses, doctors exhausted as COVID-19 hospitalizations expected to peak
While the most challenging days of COVID-19 are predicted to be ahead for British Columbia's health-care system, representatives for doctors and nurses say their members are on the verge of a possible collapse.
-
Langley lotto winner 'had to do a double take,' now making plans for prize money
A Langley, B.C., man is making plans for the future after winning hundreds of thousands of dollars.
-
What's the status of B.C.'s COVID-19 restrictions? Top health officials to give update
B.C.'s top health officials will give a live COVID-19 update Tuesday, which is expected to include an update on restrictions.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island records 3 more COVID-19 deaths
Three more people in the Vancouver Island region died of COVID-19 over the weekend, among 22 deaths recorded across the province since Friday.
-
Police investigating after man suffers multiple stab wounds in Victoria
Police are asking witnesses to come forward after a man suffered multiple stab wounds in Victoria on Saturday night.
-
B.C. premier completes cancer treatment, expected to return to work next month
British Columbia Premier John Horgan says he has completed his cancer treatment and is expected to return to his office in the coming weeks.