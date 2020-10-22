EDMONTON -- Alberta’s top doctor will give a COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon as the province sets highs in daily and active cases.

On Thursday, Alberta Health reported 406 coronavirus cases — a pandemic-high for daily infections.

Reported active infections, currently at 3,372, have also set records three days straight.

All of Alberta's top 5 (and 6 of its top 10) highest daily case increases have come in October



Oct 20 +406

Oct 7 +364

Oct 18 +356

Oct 15 +332

Oct 19 +323

Apr 22 +319

Apr 28 +315

Oct 16 +311

Apr 21 +306

Apr 23 +297#COVID19AB — Matthew Black (@ByMatthewBlack) October 21, 2020

The Edmonton zone remains Alberta’s hotspot with 1,649 COVID-19 infections. The city of Edmonton has 1,359 of those cases — also its highest active count of the pandemic.

Alberta hospitals have 113 coronavirus patients, 16 of whom are in ICUs.

The province has reported 23,402 cases and 296 deaths.

KENNEY SELF-ISOLATING

Premier Jason Kenney entered self-isolation Wednesday after Municipal Affairs Minister Tracy Allard, a close contact of his last week, tested positive for the coronavirus.

Kenney was at the legislature Wednesday for Question Period but tested negative later in the day.

He remained in self-isolation Thursday and called into the rapid testing for international travellers announcement where he said he was concerned with the growing number of cases.

“We cannot completely exclude the possibility of targeted limited restrictions in the future, if determined that a case growth could begin to jeopardize the health care system,” Kenney said. “But if we do that, it will be based not on a hunch, not on political pressure, but on data.”