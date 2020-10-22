Advertisement
COVID-19 in Alberta: Top doctor to speak Thursday as cases break records
Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw provided an update, from Edmonton on June 17, 2020, on COVID-19 and the ongoing work to protect public health. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
EDMONTON -- Alberta’s top doctor will give a COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon as the province sets highs in daily and active cases.
On Thursday, Alberta Health reported 406 coronavirus cases — a pandemic-high for daily infections.
Reported active infections, currently at 3,372, have also set records three days straight.
The Edmonton zone remains Alberta’s hotspot with 1,649 COVID-19 infections. The city of Edmonton has 1,359 of those cases — also its highest active count of the pandemic.
Alberta hospitals have 113 coronavirus patients, 16 of whom are in ICUs.
The province has reported 23,402 cases and 296 deaths.
KENNEY SELF-ISOLATING
Premier Jason Kenney entered self-isolation Wednesday after Municipal Affairs Minister Tracy Allard, a close contact of his last week, tested positive for the coronavirus.
Kenney was at the legislature Wednesday for Question Period but tested negative later in the day.
He remained in self-isolation Thursday and called into the rapid testing for international travellers announcement where he said he was concerned with the growing number of cases.
“We cannot completely exclude the possibility of targeted limited restrictions in the future, if determined that a case growth could begin to jeopardize the health care system,” Kenney said. “But if we do that, it will be based not on a hunch, not on political pressure, but on data.”