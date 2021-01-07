Advertisement
COVID-19 restrictions extended for 2 weeks, K-12 students will return to classrooms Monday: Kenney
Published Thursday, January 7, 2021 10:55AM MST Last Updated Thursday, January 7, 2021 4:41PM MST
EDMONTON -- Premier Jason Kenney announced on Thursday Alberta’s COVID-19 restrictions will be extended until at least Jan. 21.
He also said K-12 students who chose to learn in person will return to the classroom on Monday.
Kenney reported 968 COVID-19 cases, 871 hospitalizations and 24 deaths.
- Infographics: COVID-19 in Alberta by the numbers
- COVID-19 in Edmonton: Numbers broken down by neighbourhood
- Coronavirus vaccine tracker: How many people in Canada have received shots?
More to come…
RELATED IMAGES