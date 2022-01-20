COVID-19 vaccine booster shot eligibility in Alberta

Most Albertans are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot in Alberta in 2022, with some now able to get a fourth dose.

THIRD DOSES

Albertans 18 and older can get a third shot five months after their second vaccine dose.

Underage Albertans are not eligible for a third dose yet, except for children 12-17 years old with an immunocompromising condition at least eight weeks after their second dose.

The list of eligible conditions includes: chronic kidney disease, active cancer treatment and transplant recipients.

FOURTH DOSES

As of Thursday, Jan. 20, adults with an immunocompromising condition can get fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose if they received their first booster five months ago.

Fourth doses have not been approved for anyone else, including underage immunocompromised Albertans.

To book your COVID-19 vaccine, call 811 or click here.