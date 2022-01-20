COVID-19 vaccine booster shot eligibility in Alberta

A medical worker prepares a shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, at Belgrade Fair makeshift vaccination center, Serbia, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) A medical worker prepares a shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, at Belgrade Fair makeshift vaccination center, Serbia, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island