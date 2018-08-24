A train hit the rear of a cattle truck Thursday afternoon, sending livestock onto the highway.

It happened around 4 p.m. on Highway 13, just east of Strome, where traffic was snarled as emergency crews tried to roundup the cattle.

“I saw some cows on the road. They were not running around; they looked pretty stunned, to be honest…I didn’t see any dead cows,” said a witness who does not wish to be identified.

The witness also saw farmers at the scene with trailers to help gather the livestock.

A spokesperson with Canadian Pacific Railway said the train crew and truck driver were not injured.

RCMP and the railway’s police would not comment on the condition of the cattle.

Police with the Canadian Pacific Railway are investigating.