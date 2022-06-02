Coyote attack on dogwalker prompts City of Edmonton press conference
The City of Edmonton will hold a press conference about a coyote attack Thursday afternoon.
The coyote attack on a person and their dog happened near Thibault Park on Tuesday, the city said.
Watch live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca at 3:30 p.m.
More details to come…
'Not fair': CERB recipients who now have to pay the money back share their stories
Two years after the federal government made the unprecedented move to give out swift financial assistance in the form of $2,000 per month to those who lost work in 2020 due to the pandemic, many Canadians are being told that they need to pay money back — including some who say they didn’t even apply for that particular benefit.
Queen Elizabeth II to miss Jubilee service amid 'discomfort'
Four days of celebrations honouring Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne got underway Thursday with a display of British military traditions stretching from the days of horse and cannon to the jet age.
Former finance minister Morneau 'worried' over Canada's economic trajectory
In his first speech since leaving federal politics, former finance minister Bill Morneau painted a blunt picture of his time on Parliament Hill and voiced concern with Canada's economic trajectory.
Live coverage of Ontario election as province elects the next government
The Ontario election has arrived and we will soon know who will be the next premier. Follow along for live coverage.
Ontario election 2022 platform guide: What are the parties promising?
Ontario's 2022 election is just days away, and you might be wondering who you should vote for. CTVNewsToronto.ca has compiled a list of some of the major pledges made by the leaders.
Tulsa gunman targeted surgeon he blamed for pain: police
A gunman who killed his surgeon and three other people at a Tulsa medical office blamed the doctor for his continuing pain after a recent back operation and bought an AR-style rifle just hours before the rampage, police said Thursday.
Alberta confirms first case of monkeypox
Alberta's top doctor has reported that the province confirmed its first case of monkeypox.
'Unprecedented national security crisis': Former Ottawa police chief Sloly addresses parliamentary committee
Former Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly says the 'Freedom Convoy' protest that turned into a multi-week occupation of downtown Ottawa was an 'unprecedented security crisis' for which institutions, including the police, were unprepared.
Canada travel restrictions: The current rules with ArriveCan, COVID-19 tests, vaccine mandates
With COVID-19 restrictions at the border set to remain in place until at least June 30, CTVNews.ca breaks down the rules travellers need to know as they plan their trips and before they jet off.
Calgary
Prime Minister signs historic land claim settlement with Siksika First Nation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the chief of the Siksika First Nation have signed a historic land claim settlement, which the federal government says is one of the largest agreements of its kind in Canada.
'Absolutely terrifying': Strathmore parents raise awareness following abduction
Parents in Strathmore are having important conversations with their children as local police continue to search for two men who they say abducted a young girl Tuesday afternoon in the southern Alberta town.
Saskatoon
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sask. RCMP warn of gunfire coming from home on Cumberland House Cree Nation
On Thursday afternoon, Saskatchewan RCMP issued a public safety alert for residents of Cumberland House Cree Nation.
'A hero': Daughter of Prince Albert, Sask. homicide victim says he died while defending her
The daughter of a homicide victim says her dad died a hero trying to defend them from an attack on River Street in Prince Albert.
After pandemic pause, Saskatoon children’s festival welcomes back thousands of kids
After two years cancellations, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Children's Festival has returned to Saskatoon.
Regina
Hospital managers testify in Samwel Uko inquest about potential areas of improvement
Managers from different parts of the Regina General Hospital testified on the fourth day of the inquest into the death of Samwel Uko to highlight potential improvements that could be made around the hospital.
-
Riders release 9 players ahead of second pre-season game
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released nine players from their roster ahead of Friday’s pre-season game against the BC Lions.
9 COVID-19 deaths reported in Sask.; 232 in hospital
Nine more people have died due to COVID-19 in Saskatchewan and 232 people are currently in hospital – with both totals down from last week’s counts.
Atlantic
Rumours fly, concerns raised after N.B. health minister announces suspected case of monkeypox
It took some people by surprise when New Brunswick’s health minister announced a suspected case of monkeypox in the province during Question Period Wednesday morning.
Two booking officers acquitted in man's Halifax jail cell death after retrial
A Nova Scotia judge on Thursday acquitted two former special constables of criminal negligence in the jail cell death of an intoxicated man whose mouth was covered with a spit hood.
Nova Scotia ruling out second package of inflation-aid measures
The Nova Scotia government is ruling out a second package of short-term inflation relief just two weeks after Finance Minister Allan MacMaster said more measures were on their way.
Toronto
Elections Ontario fixes problem that saw parties getting no voter information
Elections Ontario says it has fixed a problem that saw no voter information data flowing to political parties for much of Thursday morning after polls opened.
Here's where to find live Ontario election results tonight
CTVNewsToronto.ca’s election map will be providing live to-the-second results showing who is ahead in all of Ontario’s 124 ridings.
Montreal
Quebec ombudsperson finds 'shortcomings' in care at Montreal Children's Hospital
Quebec's ombudsperson on Thursday released a series of recommendations to the Montreal Children's Hospital after an investigation revealed numerous shortcomings at the facility, including infrequent monitoring of patients' vital signs post-surgery.
Bill 96 gains royal assent: Legault to monitor stats on French use in homes
Quebec's controversial reform to the French Language charter achieved Royal Assent Wednesday, setting in motion several new regulations aimed at maintaining the province's common language.
Montreal schools offering Grade 12 as work-around due to Bill 96 caps in English CEGEPs
Now that Bill 96 is law, there will soon be caps on how many students are admitted to English CEGEPs. But some Montreal schools have found a work-around to offer an English education by starting Grade 12 programs so students don't have to attend CEGEP at all.
Ottawa
POLLS OPEN
POLLS OPEN | Here's what Ottawa voters need to know to vote in the Ontario election
Polling stations in Ottawa and across Ontario will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. today.
Some neighbourhoods still in cleanup mode after Ottawa storm
Nearly two weeks after the May 21 storm that devastated parts of Ottawa and the region, about 300 homes are still without electricity.
Kitchener
Voters head to the polls in southwestern Ontario
Ontario’s political parties have made their pitches and now it’s up to voters to cast their ballots to decide who will form the next provincial government.
Man with sword arrested in Stratford’s Avon River
A Stratford man was arrested Wednesday after he was allegedly seen waving around a sword. Almost three hours later he was arrested at the Avon River.
Opening night at the Stratford Festival
The Stratford Festival is raising the curtain on its 2022 season.
Northern Ontario
Ontario gas prices expected to jump to unprecedented high
Gas prices in Ontario are about to hit another unprecedented high this weekend, one expert says.
Live northeastern Ontario coverage of the 2022 provincial election
The day has come to elect the next premier of Ontario and CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca will have updates on the nine ridings in the northeast region here.
Elm Street victim was murdered, Sudbury police say
A 50-year-old man found dead in an Elm Street residence was murdered and a firearm was involved, Greater Sudbury police said Thursday.
Winnipeg
These are the new rules pet owners in Winnipeg must follow July 1
The City of Winnipeg is bringing in new rules for pet owners covering everything from dog and cat breeding, dog daycares and feeding wildlife in the city.
Winnipeg police searching landfill in Rebecca Contois homicide investigation
The Winnipeg Police Service has officially started searching a landfill in connection with a homicide of a 24-year-old Winnipeg woman.
Gas prices could rise above $2 a litre in Manitoba by next week: forecaster
Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, said prices at the pump are expected to soar above $2 a litre as early as Monday.
Vancouver
Number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals decreases for 3rd week in a row
The number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals has decreased for the third week in a row.
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Stabbing at Metro Vancouver grocery store sends victim to hospital
A woman is in hospital after being stabbed inside a Metro Vancouver grocery store over the noon hour Thursday in what appears to have been yet another random attack.
BREAKING
BREAKING | Suspect charged in 'seemingly random' stabbing at Vancouver Esso station
Several charges have been approved against a 61-year-old man who allegedly drove into a pedestrian then stabbed him at a gas station in East Vancouver this week.
Vancouver Island
Engineer behind faulty Langford highrise loses licence, ordered to pay $57,000 for incompetence
The structural engineer behind a faulty highrise apartment building in Langford, B.C., has lost his engineering licence and must pay more than $50,000 in fines and legal costs for incompetence and unprofessional conduct.
Police arrest 2 men, seize sailboat drifting near U.S.-Canada border
Two men were ultimately arrested after a joint RCMP and U.S. Coast Guard team spotted a sailboat drifting near the Canada-U.S. border last month.
B.C. photographer captures dramatic images of orcas hunting seal near Campbell River
A photographer in Campbell River, B.C., has captured some rare images of a pair of orcas feasting on a seal along the city’s waterfront.