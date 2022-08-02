Crane collapses at Oliver construction site; EPCOR reports power outage

A crane collapsed Tuesday afternoon at a construction site in the area of 102 Avenue and 119 Street.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services confirmed to CTV News Edmonton that the crane was remote controlled, and no one was injured.

A crane collapsed at a construction site in the Oliver neighbourhood on Aug. 2, 2022. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)

A portion of the crane fell on power lines.

EPCOR is reporting that power is out to the area.