    • Crash affecting southbound Highway 2 traffic: police

    RCMP closed Highway 2 near Township Road 455 after a multi-vehicle crash on Nov. 27, 2023. (Credit: Austin Tarkowski) RCMP closed Highway 2 near Township Road 455 after a multi-vehicle crash on Nov. 27, 2023. (Credit: Austin Tarkowski)

    Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash Monday morning on Highway 2 near Wetaskiwin, but no one was seriously injured, Mounties say.

    A detour has been set up via Township Road 455, police said in a 7:30 a.m. traffic advisory.

    The crash happened in the southbound lanes of the highway, south of Township Road 455, near the Bear Hills Rest Area.

    Southbound Highway 2 will be closed in the area until the vehicles are cleared.

    RCMP did not say what caused the crash but asked commuters to take alternate routes and "drive to the conditions."

    More to come… 

