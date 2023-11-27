EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Crash affects southbound Highway 2 traffic: police

    RCMP closed Highway 2 near Township Road 455 after a multi-vehicle crash on Nov. 27, 2023. (Credit: Austin Tarkowski) RCMP closed Highway 2 near Township Road 455 after a multi-vehicle crash on Nov. 27, 2023. (Credit: Austin Tarkowski)

    Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash Monday morning on Highway 2 near Wetaskiwin, but no one was seriously injured, Mounties say.

    The crash happened in the southbound lanes of the highway, south of Township Road 455, near the Bear Hills Rest Area, about 50 kilometres south of the Edmonton city limits.

    Highway 2 southbound was closed until mid-morning.

    RCMP did not say what caused the crash.

