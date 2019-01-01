

Laine Mitchell, CTV Edmonton





One man is dead after the tractor trailer he was driving was struck by a train Tuesday afternoon.

Strathcona County RCMP say they were dispatched to the tracks just off the Sherwood Park Freeway at 17 Street and 127 Avenue around 1:30 p.m.

Police say the train hit the passenger side of the truck, dragging the semi about 50 metres before coming to a rest. The train was carrying empty grain cars.

A spokesperson for CN Rail said the crossing is equipped with active warning gates which were working at the time of the incident.

Hazmat crews were called in to deal with leaking fuel while the road was shut down for several hours while crews worked to clear the tracks.

The victim's name will not be released at this time while RCMP continue their investigation.