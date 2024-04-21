EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Crash closes Range Road 221in Ardrossan Sunday morning

    An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photo. (CTV News) An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photo. (CTV News)
    A crash closed a section of road near Ardrossan Sunday morning.

     

    RCMP did not offer any details on the crash, but said Range Road 221 would be closed between Wye Road and Township Road 530 while emergency crews and investigators responded.

     

    Ardrossan is about 30 kilometres east of Edmonton.

