Woman charged in dog attack that killed 11-year-old boy in south Edmonton

An Edmonton woman has been charged in a dog attack that killed an 11-year-old boy earlier this year.

Kache Grist died on April 1 after he was attacked by two dogs at a home in the area of 82 Street and 11 Avenue SW.

The dogs were owned by a woman who lived with the boy's father.

On Wednesday, Crystal Jean MacDonald, 44, was charged with criminal negligence causing death.

It's unclear if MacDonald was the owner of the dogs.

Kache had travelled to Edmonton from Osoyoos, B.C., to visit his father for spring break.

He was scheduled to return home around the time the attack happened.

The dogs, reported to be Cane Corsos, were the subject of two attack complaints in 2024 before Kache was killed.

The lawyer representing one of the victims told CTV News Edmonton his client was hospitalized for several days with a punctured lung, broken ribs and several cuts and lacerations to her body after an attack in February.

They were seized by the city after the attack on Kache.

Despite numerous requests from CTV News Edmonton, the city has refused to confirm what happened to the dogs after they were seized.

Kache's father told reporters after the attack that the dogs had been euthanized.