'Hopefully it's better than what we're thinking': Jasper wildfire damage details anxiously awaited

Officials are waiting to learn Thursday morning the extent of wildfire damage in the Jasper townsite of Jasper National Park, which flames began to eat away at the night before.

Alberta's forestry and parks minister told CTV News Edmonton at 7 a.m. the government had not received any more information overnight but was expecting an update from Parks Canada later in the day.

"Obviously, it's a pretty dire situation over there, but still no extra information," Todd Loewen said.

In its last update Wednesday evening, Parks Canada said "significant loss" had occurred in the townsite.

Pictures on social media showed flames engulfing Maligne Lodge and encroaching on other buildings in the Canadian Rockies town.

Management at Fairmont's famous Jasper Park Lodge confirmed fire had reached that hotel's grounds, too, but did not know Wednesday evening what kind of damage had been caused.

"Our hearts go out to them. I can't imagine the trauma that it causes seeing something like that and those pictures," Loewen said.

"We don't know exactly what's been lost, but hopefully it's better than what we're thinking right now anyways."

The federal government has approved Alberta's request for military help.

Municipalities around the province are also sending crews and resources to Jasper.

This is a developing story. More to come…