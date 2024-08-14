EDMONTON
    • Crash southeast of Camrose closes intersection on Highway 13

    A crash involving two semis was affecting traffic southeast of Edmonton Wednesday afternoon.

    The crash happened at the intersection of Highways 13 and 56 in Camrose County, according to RCMP, who did not say what happened or if anyone was injured in a traffic advisory around 2 p.m.

    They said all lanes of traffic were blocked for emergency crews and asked commuters to avoid the area.

    More to come… 

