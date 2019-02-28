Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Crews battle fire in McCauley neighbourhood
EFRS on scene on house fire in McCauley neighbourhood.
Published Thursday, February 28, 2019 3:36PM MST
Edmonton firefighters are on scene of a house fire in the area of 93 Street and 108 Avenue.
Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the roof area of this house under construction.
Witnesses on scene said they spotted the fire around 2 p.m. and called 911.
A spokesperson from Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said two neighbouring homes have been evacuated.
No injuries have been reported.
More to come…