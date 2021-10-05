Crews retrieve person 'perched' on Edmonton chimney

EDMONTON -

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services received an unexpected call Tuesday morning about a person perched on top of a chimney on Whyte Avenue.

A witness told CTV News Edmonton he was doing graffiti removal on the front of the Princess Theatre when he first spotted the individual.

“When we got up on the roof, I seen there was a guy perched on top of a chimney about 10 feet from the rooftop, just perched like a bird sitting there not moving or anything.”

Another witness said he noticed the individual around 7:35 a.m. when he was walking through the alley.

“First time I’ve ever seen that,” he laughed.

It’s not clear how the individual gained access to the roof of the theatre or why they were up there, EFRS said.

EFRS did remove the person from the roof and had them assessed by paramedics.