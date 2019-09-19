Fresh Chicken chicken infused with citrus and honey then baked popcorn-style with a crispy coating of Panko, seeds, and seasonings.

Ingredients:

2 Tbsp (30 mL) vegetable oil

1 fresh lime, juiced, and zested

1 Tbsp (15 mL) honey

1 tsp (5 mL) garlic powder

1 tsp (5 mL) onion powder

1 tsp (5 mL) ground cumin

2 lbs (900 g) fresh chicken tenders, or breast

1 cup Panko-style breadcrumbs

1/2 cup (125 mL) hemp seeds

1/4 cup (60 mL) flour

Salt and pepper to taste

1 Tbsp (15 mL) fresh parsley, finely chopped

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400°F (200°C). Line large baking tray with parchment paper.

In a large bowl, whisk together oil, lime juice, garlic powder, onion powder, and ground cumin.

Chop chicken tenders into bite-sized or “popcorn” pieces, and add oil mixture. Gently stir, and to evenly coat chicken. Set aside for 5 minutes.

In a separate bowl, or large freezer bag combine Panko, hemp seeds, flour, salt, and pepper to make coating mixture.

In batches, add chicken pieces to the coating mixture, and shake or stir to evenly coat. Transfer coated chicken onto baking tray, and repeat until all chicken is coated, and spaced evenly on tray.

Bake for 10 minutes. Flip and bake for an extra 5 minutes, or until golden, crispy and cooked through.

Garnish with freshly grated lime zest, and finely chopped parsley.

