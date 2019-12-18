EDMONTON -- The man convicted of aggravated assault in connection with a 2017 road rage incident has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison with credit for time served.

But Jared Eliasson was granted bail immediately after the sentence was handed down, pending an appeal.

A sentencing hearing was held Wednesday for Eliasson, 31, who was found guilty in April.

On the morning of March 7, 2017, Eliasson followed Chelsey Schendzielorz home after she honked at him for blocking an intersection, then broke both of her arms with a crowbar.

"I feel sorry for that person. She has been through a lot, and I hope she recovers fully from her injuries," Eliasson said according to a pre-sentence report.

Eliasson, 31, was acquitted of attempted murder, but found guilty of aggravated assault, damage to property and possession of a weapon.

Schendzielorz gave a written victim impact statement, deciding against reading it aloud in court.

"Just because I look like I am better, I am still piecing my life back together and trying to make sense of what I went through," the statement reads.

Crown argued Eliasson had time to think through his actions during the two-and-a-half minutes he followed her.

In court, Eliasson's defence lawyer argued for a sentence of between 18 and 24 months, noting his client's lack of offences in the two years prior to the assault and his completion of a four-day anger management program.

Along with the 3.5-year sentence, Eliasson will received 18 months credit for time served. He was released on bail following sentencing because he is seeking a mistrial application.

As he was being taken into custody, Eliasson asked the judge if he could add something to the record.



Eliasson declined to address the court during sentencing, but attempted to add something to the record as he was escorted into custody.

"I think not," Justice Adam Germain replied.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Dan Grummett