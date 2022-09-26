Cyclist dies after being hit by LRT train in northeast Edmonton

A person was killed Monday afternoon when they were hit by an LRT train near the D.L. MacDonald Transit Garage in northeast Edmonton.

The City of Edmonton confirmed the death of a transit rider, who had a bicycle with them at the time, but no gender or age was given. Edmonton Police Service said officers were investigating "a collision involving a train and a cyclist."

"Our deepest condolences and thoughts are with family and friends of the individual involved, as well as those affected by the incident," Carrie Hotton-Macdonald, Branch Manager for Edmonton Transit Service (ETS), said in a statement.

"We take the safety of our passengers and staff seriously and are concerned about any incident occurring on transit property. Edmonton Transit Service will be conducting an investigation with support from the Edmonton Police Service on this matter."

The tracks between the Clareview and Belvedere transit stations were closed, "due to an unplanned incident," a 3:40 p.m. tweet from ETS said. Buses were brought in to move passengers along the route during the closure.

Any city employees involved in the incident will be offered support and counselling, Hotton-Macdonald added.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nicole Weisberg