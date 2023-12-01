Cyclist killed by hit-and-run driver in west Edmonton: police

A cyclist is dead after a crash in west Edmonton on Friday.

Emergency crews were called to 156 Street and 107 Avenue around noon.

Police say the cyclist was hit by a large black Lincoln SUV that was entering the parking lot of a business on the northeast corner of the intersection.

The SUV was reportedly travelling south in the alley behind the business before it turned into the parking lot and hit the cyclist.

The vehicle left the scene immediately after the crash, according to police.

The 31-year-old man riding the bicycle was taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Anyone with information or video from the area between 12 and 12:30 p.m. on Friday is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.