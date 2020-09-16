EDMONTON -- A man riding a bicycle was taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a truck on Tuesday night.

Police said the Ford F-150 was reportedly driving south on 91 Street when it hit the bike at 34 Avenue. The collision happened at around 8:30 p.m.

The 37-year-old cyclist suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. The man driving the truck was not hurt.

Police are investigating the collision.