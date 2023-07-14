'Dad was innocent': Sons of man killed outside Belvedere LRT station remember loving father

Rukinisha Nkundabatware. (Credit: Nkundabatware family) Rukinisha Nkundabatware. (Credit: Nkundabatware family)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island