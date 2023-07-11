Second-degree murder charge laid in Belvedere Station homicide

An Edmonton police officer uses their flashlight to examine a scene at Edmonton's Belvedere Station on July 9, 2023. Police used a sheet to cover what appeared to be a body. An Edmonton police officer uses their flashlight to examine a scene at Edmonton's Belvedere Station on July 9, 2023. Police used a sheet to cover what appeared to be a body.

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island