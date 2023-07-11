Second-degree murder charge laid in Belvedere Station homicide

A 27-year-old man was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a man at the Belvedere LRT station Sunday night.

Officers responded to a weapons complaint at 9:15 p.m. at the train station in northeast Edmonton and found a dead man.

Jamal Joshua Malik Wheeler was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, Edmonton Police Service announced on Tuesday.

The accused and the victim did not know each other, according to police.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday to determine his cause of death.

EPS did not release the identity of the victim.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.