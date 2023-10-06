Edmonton

    • DARK returns to Fort Edmonton Park bringing chills and thrills throughout October

    Dark at Fort Edmonton Park 2023. (Source: Fort Edmonton Park) Dark at Fort Edmonton Park 2023. (Source: Fort Edmonton Park)

    A chill is settling in in Fort Edmonton Park.

    The sixth annual DARK haunted festival returned to the park Friday, bringing the paranormal and possessed to life for the first of four October weekends.

    Fort Edmonton Parks says this year's event features a brand new "haunting experience," where visitors must escape a "horde of undead hoping to grow their numbers."

    Other haunts include the paranormal 3 AM experience and the killer clown encounter at Under The Big Top.

    "At Fort Edmonton Park we have really embraced this haunted festival and we’ve really leaned into the existing paranormal activity we’ve all experienced at the Park, and run with it," said Darren Dalgleish, president and CEO of the Fort Edmonton Management Company, in a press release Friday.

    In addition to terror, guests can expect food, live music and local cocktails. Guests can also choose an overnight experience, which includes a stay at the historic Hotel Selkirk located within the park.

    The frightening festival will run Thursday to Saturday each week from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m.

    Tickets are available here.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    W5 Exclusive

    W5 Exclusive Canadian grandmother released from Hong Kong prison

    A Canadian woman has been released from a Hong Kong prison after spending 270 days behind bars on cocaine smuggling charges. Suzana Thayer, 65, from Barrie, Ont., was arrested at the Hong Kong airport last year after being found with cocaine hidden inside her suitcase.

    Here's what El Nino means for Canada's winter

    After seven years of La Nina conditions, the surface temperature of the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean has warmed again, signalling the switch to a global El Nino event. Here is what Canadians can expect this El Nino winter.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News