EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • NDP MP calls on Boissonnault to resign over false claims to Indigenous identity

    A Métis member of Parliament is calling on the employment minister to resign over what he calls harmful false claims to Indigenous ancestry.

    Randy Boissonnault, who had said his great-grandmother was a "full-blooded Cree woman," has also been described as Indigenous multiple times in communications from the Liberal party.

    He has walked back those comments after it was revealed that a company he co-owned applied for government contracts while claiming to be Indigenous owned.

    NDP MP Blake Desjarlais, who is Métis, says Indigenous people have been victimized by what has happened, and that people in Boissonnault's Edmonton Centre riding are "embarrassed" by what is going on.

    Desjarlais says Boissonnault should resign and if he doesn't, the prime minister should remove him from cabinet.

    Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu did not say whether she believes Boissonnault should remain in cabinet when asked repeatedly today.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2024.

