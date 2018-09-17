Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Darnell Nurse signs $3.2M AAV deal with Oilers
Columbus Blue Jackets' Matt Calvert (11) and Edmonton Oilers' Darnell Nurse (25) battle behind the net during third period NHL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Tuesday March 27, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Published Monday, September 17, 2018 12:50PM MDT
Restricted free agent Darnell Nurse has signed a two-year, $6.4-million contract with the Edmonton Oilers, TSN 1260’s Jason Gregor reports.
Nurse played all 82 games last season, and posted career highs in goals (6) and points (26).
The defenceman was second in average ice time behind Oscar Klefbom with 22:15 per game.
Nurse will be a restricted free agent in 2020.
With files from TSN