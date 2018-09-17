Restricted free agent Darnell Nurse has signed a two-year, $6.4-million contract with the Edmonton Oilers, TSN 1260’s Jason Gregor reports.

Nurse played all 82 games last season, and posted career highs in goals (6) and points (26).

The defenceman was second in average ice time behind Oscar Klefbom with 22:15 per game.

Nurse will be a restricted free agent in 2020.

With files from TSN