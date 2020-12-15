EDMONTON -- A west Edmonton school has transitioned to online learning after hundreds of students were potentially exposed to COVID-19.

Edmonton Public Schools confirms a staff member "with a specialized role" at David Thomas King tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing 389 students to enter quarantine.

The school also has students in grades 7 to 9 who have been learning at home since late November.

There are currently 46 schools in the city that are open but have experience outbreaks of between two and four cases,.

Students will get a holiday break starting Dec. 19, and return to online learning on Jan. 4.

On Monday, the city of Edmonton recorded its largest one-day increase of new COVID-19 cases with 830 while the Edmonton Zone also set a new record in hospitalizations, with 403.