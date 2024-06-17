Davies named Canada captain ahead of Copa América

Alphonso Davies was named Canada captain on Monday ahead of the start of Copa América.

Davies captained Canada in a friendly against the Netherlands earlier this month. Stephen Eustáquio wore the armband against France, and he will now be the team's vice captain.

"Being named captain was a joy. I'm happy to be captain of this team. I'm very proud. I want to show my leadership on and off the pitch and try to lead in the right way," Davies said.

"He has a real presence and a gravity to his personality and to who he is," Canada coach Jesse Marsch said. "We know he's still young and that he's not a finished product as a captain, but I think the guys look up to him, that he's an inspiring leader.

"Phonzie will be a great representation for what this country will need in two years [at the World Cup], for what this national team needs, and I expect him to grow into it in a big way."

Davies, who grew up in Edmonton, is at 23 years old a four-time Canada Soccer Player of the Year and the holder of numerous other national awards, including youngest player to debut and score for Canada. A player for FC Bayern Munich, he has made 48 senior international appearances.

Eustáquio, a member of FC Porto, was named the most recent Canada Soccer Player of the year. He has featured 37 times for Canada's men's senior team.

The team will play its first match in Copa América against Argentina on Thursday.

"Playing Argentina, the World Cup champions, it's an incredible feeling knowing that we're gonna go play against the best players in the world," Davies said. "Definitely everyone is a bit anxious but we're ready for the fight."