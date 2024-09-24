Day parole continued for former club promoter who sexually assaulted 5 women

An Edmonton club promoter who sexually assaulted five women has had his day parole continued.

Matthew McKnight was granted day parole in February.

In 2020, he was convicted of the assaults, which happened between 2010 and 2016.

During his trial, court heard that McKnight offered alcohol to his victims, who were between the ages of 18 and 22, and then assaulted them at his downtown apartment.

He was initially sentenced to eight years in prison, but last year Alberta's top court increased his sentence to 11 years.

As part of his parole, a number of conditions have been imposed on McKnight.

He may not consume alcohol, drugs, or visit drinking establishments and he must report relationships and friendships to his parole supervisor.