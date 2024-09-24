LRT passenger hospitalized after collision with semi

One person was hospitalized after a crash involving a Valley Line Southeast LRT train and a semi Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of 75 Street and Whitemud Drive around 10 a.m.

The Edmonton Police Service says the semi turned right against a red light onto 75 Street and was hit by the train.

Part of the LRT derailed as a result of the crash.

One passenger in the train was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The off ramp from Whitemud Drive onto 66/75 Street was closed after the crash as police investigated.

An LRT and a semi were involved in a crash at 75 Street and Whitemud Drive on Sept. 24, 2024. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Transit Service said replacement bus service was running between Mill Woods and Bonnie Doon stops on Valley Line Southeast.

LRT service continued from Bonnie Doon to the 102 Street stops.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the people involved, as well as the other riders and staff involved in this incident," a spokesperson for Edmonton Transit Service said in a written statement.

"We appreciate the assistance of emergency responders who attended the scene. The City and TransEd are working together, along with the Edmonton Police Service as they investigate the incident."

Sept. 23 to 27 is rail safety week in Canada.

The city has tips for staying safe around LRT lines on its website.