EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • LRT passenger hospitalized after collision with semi

    An LRT and a semi were involved in a crash on Sept. 24, 2024. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton) An LRT and a semi were involved in a crash on Sept. 24, 2024. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    One person was hospitalized after a crash involving a Valley Line Southeast LRT train and a semi Tuesday morning.

    The crash happened at the intersection of 75 Street and Whitemud Drive around 10 a.m.

    The Edmonton Police Service says the semi turned right against a red light onto 75 Street and was hit by the train.

    Part of the LRT derailed as a result of the crash.

    One passenger in the train was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

    The off ramp from Whitemud Drive onto 66/75 Street was closed after the crash as police investigated.

    An LRT and a semi were involved in a crash at 75 Street and Whitemud Drive on Sept. 24, 2024. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton)

    Edmonton Transit Service said replacement bus service was running between Mill Woods and Bonnie Doon stops on Valley Line Southeast.

    LRT service continued from Bonnie Doon to the 102 Street stops.

    "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the people involved, as well as the other riders and staff involved in this incident," a spokesperson for Edmonton Transit Service said in a written statement.

    "We appreciate the assistance of emergency responders who attended the scene. The City and TransEd are working together, along with the Edmonton Police Service as they investigate the incident."

    Sept. 23 to 27 is rail safety week in Canada.

    The city has tips for staying safe around LRT lines on its website. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News