Death of 18-month-old girl results in manslaughter charge

A woman has been charged in the death of a baby girl last month.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the area of 130 Avenue and 105 Street on Aug. 15 for a report of an 18-month old girl in medical distress.

The girl was pronounced dead at the home by EMS.

Police say the circumstances around the girl's death were suspicious, so the homicide unit opened an investigation.

An autopsy conducted on Aug. 16 determined further testing and toxicology results were needed to establish the girl's cause of death.

On Wednesday, a 27-year-old woman was charged with manslaughter and criminal negligence causing death.

The woman's name has not been released to protect the identity of other children in the family.