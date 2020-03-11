EDMONTON -- The man who died after he was found injured in an alley north of downtown was shot to death, Edmonton police have confirmed.

The victim, identified as 42-year-old Kirk Dallas Powder Taylor, was found in an alley near 106A Avenue and 97 Street at approximately 5 p.m. Monday.

He died in hospital.

Taylor's autopsy revealed he died of a gunshot wound, police said.

Anyone with information about this homicide or CCTV footage is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.