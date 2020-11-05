EDMONTON -- The death of a man on the afternoon of Halloween has now been deemed a homicide.

Jordan Turnbull, 27, was found injured and unresponsive on Alex Taylor Road around 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 31 after police were called for reports of a stabbing.

He died at the scene.

An autopsy on Nov. 3 found that Turnbull died from sharp force injury.

Police are looking for dashcam video from any vehicle that may have been parked in the area between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to call 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.