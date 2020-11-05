Advertisement
Death of man on Halloween ruled homicide
Published Thursday, November 5, 2020 4:13PM MST
Police tape on Alex Taylor Road after a man died there on Oct. 31, 2020. (Cam Wiebe/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- The death of a man on the afternoon of Halloween has now been deemed a homicide.
Jordan Turnbull, 27, was found injured and unresponsive on Alex Taylor Road around 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 31 after police were called for reports of a stabbing.
He died at the scene.
An autopsy on Nov. 3 found that Turnbull died from sharp force injury.
Police are looking for dashcam video from any vehicle that may have been parked in the area between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Anyone with information is asked to call 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.