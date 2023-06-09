Defrocked priest facing new sexual assault charges in Igloolik, Nunavut
Court records show defrocked Oblate priest Eric Dejaeger is facing six charges of indecent assault and two charges of sexual assault for crimes he allegedly committed in Nunavut between 1978 and 1982.
The records indicate that five of the complainants are female and one is male. Their identities are protected by a publication ban.
A Nunavut Court of Justice document also says that the alleged crimes took place in Igloolik, an Inuit hamlet in the territory's Qikiqtaaluk Region.
Iqaluit RCMP announced Wednesday that Dejaeger was arrested on a Canada-wide warrant in Kingston, Ont., where he was living. Police gave no details about when and where the alleged assaults occurred, but said the charges stem from investigations conducted between 2011 and 2015.
The former priest has previously been convicted of committing numerous sexual offences when he was working as an Oblate missionary.
He appeared on the charges in Iqaluit on Thursday. His next court appearance is set for June 27.
A court order prohibits him from having contact with the complainants and one additional person.
Dejaeger served part of a five-year sentence beginning in 1990 for sexual crimes against children in Baker Lake, Nvt., committed between 1982 and 1989.
He was then sentenced in 2015 to 19 years in prison for 32 crimes he committed against Inuit children and some adults between 1978 and 1982 in Igloolik. The offences included indecent assault, unlawful confinement and bestiality.
Later that year, he was also sentenced for historical sexual offences against children in Alberta, to be served concurrently with his sentence for the Igloolik charges.
He was given statutory release on May 19, 2022, after serving two-thirds of his sentence.
At the time, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Marc Miller told reporters people like Dejaeger "should rot in jail."
Rev. Ken Thorson, with the Oblates of Mary Immaculate Lacombe Canada, said in a statement Wednesday they "condemn any acts sexual abuse."
"At this point, we have not yet been contacted by police, but we are fully committed to co-operating with authorities as this process continues."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2023.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Unemployment rate ticks higher in May for first time in 9 months: StatCan
Canada's jobless rate ticked higher to 5.2 per cent in May, marking the first increase since August 2022 as economists have been watching for any sign of a softening labour market.
2-year-old girl dead after going missing near Canmore, Alta., campground
A two-year-old girl who went missing from Canmore's Bow River Campground on Thursday afternoon has died.
Bernardo's prison transfer 'slap in the face' for victims' families, Tori Stafford's father says
The father of Tori Stafford, an Ontario girl who was murdered in 2009, says the latest decision to transfer convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison is a 'slap in the face' to all murder victims' families.
'That hurt has been extended': Indigenous leaders in Manitoba share displeasure of Queen Elizabeth II statue being back up
Two years after two statues were knocked down and damaged at the Manitoba Legislature, one is now back up and Indigenous leaders are upset by the decision.
Trump charged over classified documents in 1st federal indictment of an ex-president
Donald Trump said Thursday that he was indicted for mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate, a remarkable development that makes him the first former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges by the federal government that he once oversaw.
Ottawa girl set to become the youngest university graduate in Canadian history
Anthaea-Grace Patricia Dennis is not your typical 12-year-old. She is a child prodigy who's about to become the youngest Canadian to ever graduate from university.
A little white pill, Captagon, gives Syria's Assad a strong tool in winning over Arab states
A little white pill has given Syrian President Bashar Assad powerful leverage with his Arab neighbours, who have been willing to bring him out of pariah status in hopes he will stop the flow of highly addictive Captagon amphetamines out of Syria.
Largest ruby ever to come to auction sells for record-breaking US$34.8 million
A 55.22-carat ruby has become both the largest and most valuable gem of its kind ever to sell at auction, netting US$34.8 million on Thursday.
Poor air quality from fires expected to continue for at least a couple days
Smoke and flames continue to engulf much of Canada, with Alberta imposing new evacuation orders, Manitoba bracing for heavy, lightning-generating thunderstorms and high wildfire risks and poor air quality from coast to coast.
Calgary
-
2-year-old girl dead after going missing near Canmore, Alta., campground
A two-year-old girl who went missing from Canmore's Bow River Campground on Thursday afternoon has died.
-
Body of Calgary worker, buried in trench, recovered
Investigations are ongoing after a man, working on a sewer line in northwest Calgary, died after he was buried in a trench.
-
Alberta premier, fresh off election victory, set to announce new cabinet team
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is expected to name her new cabinet today, coming off her United Conservative Party’s election win last month.
Saskatoon
-
'Men like to strike women': Judge slams culture of domestic violence in Sask. during murder sentencing
A man who killed his ex-wife’s cousin will spend life in prison with no chance of parole for 15 years, a judge decided on Thursday at Saskatoon’s Court of King’s Bench.
-
Sask. man who endured school abuse says compensation denied over technicality
A man who suffered years of abuse at a day school on Poundmaker Cree Nation says he had his compensation claim rejected on a technicality.
-
Unemployment rate ticks higher in May for first time in 9 months: StatCan
Canada's jobless rate ticked higher to 5.2 per cent in May, marking the first increase since August 2022 as economists have been watching for any sign of a softening labour market.
Regina
-
Bear spray incident shuts down new Wascana Pool on opening day
Following a reported bear spray incident, Regina’s Wascana Pool was shut down on the day of its much-anticipated reopening.
-
Unemployment rate ticks higher in May for first time in 9 months: StatCan
Canada's jobless rate ticked higher to 5.2 per cent in May, marking the first increase since August 2022 as economists have been watching for any sign of a softening labour market.
-
Sask. man who endured school abuse says compensation denied over technicality
A man who suffered years of abuse at a day school on Poundmaker Cree Nation says he had his compensation claim rejected on a technicality.
Atlantic
-
Striking Halifax-area school support workers return to bargaining table
Striking school support workers in the Halifax-area are heading back to the bargaining table after nearly a month on the picket line.
-
Halifax says more residents can return home Friday after wildfires
The Halifax Regional Municipality says it will announce Thursday when more residents can return to their homes in communities impacted by the Tantallon wildfires.
-
Higgs government faces caucus revolt over changes to LGBTQ school policy in N.B.
New Brunswick students under the age of 16 who identify as trans and non-binary won't be able to officially change their names or pronouns in school without parental consent.
Toronto
-
NEW
NEW | Woman warns Ontario drivers after getting caught up in licence plate cloning scam
An Ontario woman was surprised to find out her licence plate was duplicated by another driver after multiple Highway 407 bills landed in her mailbox.
-
Toronto air quality warning ends after 4 straight days of smoky conditions
The smog that has hung above the city of Toronto as a result of wildfires in northeastern Ontario and Quebec has cleared.
-
Video captures bus plowing into stopped traffic in deadly Mississauga, Ont. crash
Video has surfaced showing a Mississauga, Ont. transit bus plowing into stopped traffic in a crash that left one person dead and at least eight injured on Thursday morning.
Montreal
-
Quebec wildfire situation 'stable' for coming days; evacuees stuck until next week
Quebec's precarious wildfire situation is expected to remain stable over the next 48 hours but residents displaced by the raging forest fires likely won't be able to return home until early next week, Premier Francois Legault said Thursday.
-
Man accused of Claudia Iacono killing was arrested the next day in Ontario on drug charges
An Ontario man charged Wednesday with first-degree murder in the death of Claudia Iacono, the daughter-in-law of the late Montreal Mafia associate Moreno Gallo, was arrested the day after the killing in Ontario on unrelated drug charges, public records show.
-
Cases of Lyme disease rebound in Quebec after 2020 slowdown
Lyme disease in Quebec was back on the rise in 2021, following a brief slowdown in 2020. Of the 650 cases of Lyme disease acquired in Quebec, Estrie was again the most affected region. With 452 cases, it accounts for nearly 70 per cent of all infections in the province.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa girl set to become the youngest university graduate in Canadian history
Anthaea-Grace Patricia Dennis is not your typical 12-year-old. She is a child prodigy who's about to become the youngest Canadian to ever graduate from university.
-
Unemployment rate ticks higher in May for first time in 9 months: StatCan
Canada's jobless rate ticked higher to 5.2 per cent in May, marking the first increase since August 2022 as economists have been watching for any sign of a softening labour market.
-
Air quality remains low risk in the capital, with sun in the forecast
Air quality remains low risk in the capital, with sun in the forecast
Kitchener
-
Air quality statement lifted in Waterloo-Wellington
A special air quality statement has been lifted in Waterloo region and Wellington County.
-
Six Nations’ Brandon Montour flew home for son's birth between playoff games
Scoring the opening goal of game three of the Stanley Cup finals wasn’t the only celebration Florida Panthers defenceman Brandon Montour was a part of this week.
-
Waterloo region and Woodstock police arrest four people, seize drugs, cash, and cars
A joint investigation between police in Waterloo region and Woodstock has led to the seizure of hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of drugs, cash, and cars, as well as four people being arrested.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. wildfire update, highway closure expanded
The number of active wildfires in northern Ontario has grown, but more of them are under control as the fight continues. Here is what you need to know.
-
NEW
NEW | Woman warns Ontario drivers after getting caught up in licence plate cloning scam
An Ontario woman was surprised to find out her licence plate was duplicated by another driver after multiple Highway 407 bills landed in her mailbox.
-
2-year-old girl dead after going missing near Canmore, Alta., campground
A two-year-old girl who went missing from Canmore's Bow River Campground on Thursday afternoon has died.
Winnipeg
-
'That hurt has been extended': Indigenous leaders in Manitoba share displeasure of Queen Elizabeth II statue being back up
Two years after two statues were knocked down and damaged at the Manitoba Legislature, one is now back up and Indigenous leaders are upset by the decision.
-
Trump charged over classified documents in 1st federal indictment of an ex-president
Donald Trump said Thursday that he was indicted for mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate, a remarkable development that makes him the first former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges by the federal government that he once oversaw.
-
Rock blasting to cause delays on Trans-Canada Highway
Manitobans are being warned to expect delays on the Trans-Canada Highway beginning next week due to rock blasting.
Vancouver
-
Northeastern B.C. community of 2,400 ordered to evacuate due to wildfire
Tumbler Ridge, a community with a population of 2,400 in northeastern B.C., has been ordered to evacuate Thursday due to the danger posed by an encroaching wildfire.
-
'Blame to go around': BC United accepts role in Surrey hospital crisis while pledging investment
A day after the NDP government presented its 30-point plan to address the crisis at Surrey Memorial Hospital, the official Opposition is pledging to build a tower, while acknowledging their role in the situation.
-
Sunshine Coast mayor wants province to help prevent another devastating drought
As B.C. continues to see unseasonably hot and dry conditions, there are growing drought concerns on the Sunshine Coast.
Vancouver Island
-
Port Alberni wildfire rages on with no timeline to reopen crucial highway
The mayor of Port Alberni says she does not expect the highway to reopen for several days at least, and she is asking the province to open more forestry roads to truck in much-needed supplies to communities west of the wildfire.
-
Grizzly bear photographed on Vancouver Island in rare sighting
The B.C. Conservation Officer Service (COS) is warning residents of a grizzly bear that's been spotted in the Port McNeill area of Vancouver Island.
-
Serious crash blocks major street into downtown Victoria
Two people were taken to hospital following a serious collision on Blanshard Street just outside of downtown Victoria.