'Did a remarkable job': Cooper reelected as Speaker in Alberta legislature
Nathan Cooper is still Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta.
The United Conservative Party MLA was reelected by a secret-ballot majority vote in the legislature Tuesday, for the role he has held since 2019.
"Thank you so much, from the bottom of my heart, for placing your trust in me," Cooper told MLAs.
"My hope for us is that your debates will be vigorous, thoughtful and amicable."
On May 29, Cooper held onto his seat in Olds-Didsbury-Three Hills with more than 75 per cent of all votes.
He was nominated by Nate Horner. In his address, the new finance minister quoted former MLA Dave Hanson who once called Cooper "an absolute parliamentary and political nerd."
"As all of you know, the member previously served as the speaker for the 30th legislature and did a remarkable job," Horner said.
"I hope all members will support him to remain the humble servant of the assembly."
NDP MLA Kathleen Ganley nominated Christina Gray from Edmonton-Mill Woods, citing her "calm and measured approach."
Gray rose to accept the nomination and asked conservative MLAs to "please lend me your vote," which was met with loud laughter.
Cooper first became an MLA in 2015 as a member of the Wildrose Party and served as interim leader while it was being merged with the Progressives Conservatives to form the UCP.
He apologized in 2021 after he and 16 MLAs denounced COVID-19 restrictions his government imposed, saying he crossed a line "that the speaker ought not cross."
Airdrie-East MLA Angela Pitt was named deputy speaker. She was the only person nominated.
The UCP won 49 seats on election night, but one candidate has already been told she will not be allowed in the party's caucus.
The legislature has now been adjourned until Oct. 30.
