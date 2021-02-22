Advertisement
Did you see it? Alberta's northern sky lit up by meteor Monday morning
EDMONTON -- Something other than the sun lit up the northern Alberta sky Monday morning.
Residents from the Edmonton area all the way to the town of Falher in Peace Country reported a streak of light and bright flash in the north at 6:23 a.m.
It was a meteor, or the visible path of a meteoroid – an asteroid or comet fragment of a certain size – that enter the Earth's atmosphere at high speeds.
Hawks Ridge resident Chantal Pizycki's north-facing camera caught the streak of light, as did the camera of northwest Edmonton resident Chan Dee.
A St. Albert viewer's home security footage didn't catch the line of light, but a brightening of the sky in multiple directions.
An especially bright meteor larger than one metre in size is considered a fireball.
A meteor is classified as a meteorite when it reaches the ground.