EDMONTON -- Something other than the sun lit up the northern Alberta sky Monday morning.

Residents from the Edmonton area all the way to the town of Falher in Peace Country reported a streak of light and bright flash in the north at 6:23 a.m.

It was a meteor, or the visible path of a meteoroid – an asteroid or comet fragment of a certain size – that enter the Earth's atmosphere at high speeds.

If you caught the #fireball (#meteor) at 6:23 am in #yeg area today, best place to report it is https://t.co/Ws5yHhUkeI. We're checking our cameras to see if we caught it - stay tuned! — Chris Herd (@SpaceRockDoc) February 22, 2021

Hawks Ridge resident Chantal Pizycki's north-facing camera caught the streak of light, as did the camera of northwest Edmonton resident Chan Dee.

A St. Albert viewer's home security footage didn't catch the line of light, but a brightening of the sky in multiple directions.

An especially bright meteor larger than one metre in size is considered a fireball.

A meteor is classified as a meteorite when it reaches the ground.