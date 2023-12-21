Did you trade Carey Price a rope for a stick in Edmonton in 2012? He has a message for you

Thirteen years later, a trade in Edmonton is still one of the most memorable of Carey Price's career.

"We were playing in Edmonton against the Oilers and there was this young lad in the stands and he was holding a rope and a sign in his hand. The sign said, 'Please trade a hockey stick for this rope,'" the Montreal Canadiens goalie recalled in a Wednesday Instagram story.

Price, who is a competitive roper and avid outdoorsman, would tell The Globe and Mail a few days after the trade the rope was "a little beat up" but overall a reasonable exchange.

He used Instagram on Wednesday to send a message to the rope's original owner.

"All these years later, I'm going through my rope bag and I still have the rope.

"So now I'm sure that young fella is now a big fella and I just wanted to let him know: I still have the rope.

"Thanks for the twine, buddy."

Price, 36, from B.C., has not played professionally since April 2022 because of a knee injury.