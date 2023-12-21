EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Did you trade Carey Price a rope for a stick in Edmonton in 2012? He has a message for you

    Thirteen years later, a trade in Edmonton is still one of the most memorable of Carey Price's career.

    "We were playing in Edmonton against the Oilers and there was this young lad in the stands and he was holding a rope and a sign in his hand. The sign said, 'Please trade a hockey stick for this rope,'" the Montreal Canadiens goalie recalled in a Wednesday Instagram story.

    Price, who is a competitive roper and avid outdoorsman, would tell The Globe and Mail a few days after the trade the rope was "a little beat up" but overall a reasonable exchange.

    He used Instagram on Wednesday to send a message to the rope's original owner.

    "All these years later, I'm going through my rope bag and I still have the rope.

    "So now I'm sure that young fella is now a big fella and I just wanted to let him know: I still have the rope.

    "Thanks for the twine, buddy."

    Price, 36, from B.C., has not played professionally since April 2022 because of a knee injury. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING 15 dead, 30 injured in a mass shooting in downtown Prague

    An armed man opened fire in a university building in downtown Prague, killing 15 people and sowing widespread panic with one of the Czech Republic's worst mass shootings of its kind, police and the city's rescue service said.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News