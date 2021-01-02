EDMONTON -- Police are looking for help from the public to find a 30-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen since Christmas Eve. They say her disappearance is being considered suspicious.

Billie Wynell Johnson was last seen in the area of 113 Street and 107 Avenue on the evening of Dec. 24. She was reported missing on Dec. 28.

Johnson's mother was one of the last people to see her. Marless Johnson told CTV News Edmonton her daughter left her mother's home near 111 Avenue and 130 Street to go to an acquaintance's apartment, the address a few blocks eastward. She believes Billie had been living there over the past two weeks.

Marless hasn't heard from her daughter since, nor has Billie been active on social media.

"This is not like her. She's a social media bug. She loves TikTok, she loves Facebook, she loves Instagram. My baby's a one-man show. She's charasmatic. She's very beautiful," Marless said.

"I messaged her Christmas: nothing. I messaged her Boxing Day: still nothing. I walked to my niece's place from here, went and asked her if she heard from her. She said, 'I was gonna ask you the same thing."

Police also consider the silence out of character.

"In speaking with the family we’ve been advised that Billie is normally very active on her social media accounts, and she always has constant contact with family and friends on a daily basis. She has been out of contact with family and friends since Dec. 24 as well as no activity on her social media account since Dec. 24," said Sgt. Amanda Johnson of the Edmonton Police Missing Persons Unit.

"All of her activity ends on Dec. 24."

Billie is 5’7” tall and about 140 pounds. She has dark hair and tattoos, including a flower on her left clavicle and “Gianna” on her forearm. She was last seen wearing tan hiking boots, black pants, a grey or blue FILA sweater and carrying a black Adidas tote back with white writing.

Her mother has hung posters throughout the area of her daughter's last known activity, pleading for help. Marless wants anyone to report if they found clothes like Billie's in back alleys in the Westmount and Queen Mary Park neighbourhoods.

"My child was my kid. A mother knows her children," Marless said.

"I just want my daughter home."

Anyone with surveillance or dashcam video from the area on the evening of Dec. 24 or information about her whereabouts is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.