'Distinguished gentlemen' ride motorcycles in Edmonton for a good cause
The 12th annual Distinguished Gentleman's Ride for motorcyclists was held in Edmonton on Sunday.
More than 115 riders signed up to take part in the ride, although organizers expected some to stay home because of air quality concerns.
Participants say the ride is meant to showcase vintage bikes, and they hope the friendly atmosphere will draw more people to the hobby.
"We're not intimidating at all. Everybody likes to chat about their bikes. It's a very welcoming crowd," said organizer Marco Palyniak.
"I really like the community of it, sort of getting together with all the guys," said participant Aaron Berg. "When it’s this early in the spring people come out with all the bikes they've been working on over the winter."
This year riders raised $14,000 for Movember in support of men's mental health awareness and prostate cancer research.
