Many BMO customers say payments they made over the last week have come out of their accounts twice.

Edmonton resident Jessy Oliver said she noticed last Wednesday that nearly $450 was missing from her account.

Payments she made for her children’s Scouts and Girl Guides came out of her account on Aug. 19 and then again on Aug. 20.

“There's no way I spent that much money, what did I spend that much money on?” Oliver said. “I looked and the payment for my kid’s sports came out twice.”

Oliver says she reached out to her local BMO branch, but they couldn’t give her any information.

“The representative at the counter tried to tell me that it wasn't their issue and that I needed to contact Scouts and Guides Canada directly because they took the money.”

She took to social media, where she found dozens of other customers sharing similar complaints.

@BMO What gives? This issue is still not fixed and call wait times are still 40 minutes? I need this double charge fixed! https://t.co/H12B95iV4X — Tristan Ginger (@TristanGinger) August 22, 2019

@BMO Two thumbs down for your very poor service and lack of communication to your affected customers. Your system glitch caused double debit for a large sum in my account. I have no access to funds and must wait for your Tech Team to reverse? Inconvenience & silence from BMO. — Purehearted2001 (@purehearted2001) August 21, 2019

@BMO is there an estimate time for when the double transaction that happened on August 19th will be credited back into my account? — Rachelle Rey (@rachelle_rey07) August 21, 2019

CTV News Edmonton has reached out to BMO, but the bank has yet to respond. The company is acknowledging the issue on social media and through a recorded message over the phone, saying a technical glitch is to blame.

Listen to BMO's recorded message below:

The recorded message tells customers if they are calling to report a duplicate charge after using a BMO debit card to make a purchase online after Aug. 19, work is underway to reverse the transactions. The message says no action is required by the customer.

Oliver said she’s only been a BMO customer for about six months. She’s stopped using her account since discovering the issue, and she’s not sure if she’ll stay with the bank.

“I haven't decided yet. It's not a very good impression they're leaving for sure.”