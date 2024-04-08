Downtown smoke shop accused of trafficking weapons, drugs

A central Edmonton shop has been selling illegal weapons and drug paraphernalia, police say.

Edmonton Police Service opened an investigation into 5 Star Gift and Smoke Shop on 107 Avenue in November after numerous community complaints about violence.

While executing a search warrant on Thursday, EPS seized 10 sword canes, more than 120 cans of bear spray, five flashlight-style cattle prods, and dozens of butterfly knives and brass knuckles.

As well, officers found illicit tobacco and what is believed to be khat, a plant that has stimulating effects.

The 41-year-old store owner and his business face multiple weapons and trafficking charges.