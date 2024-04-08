EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Downtown smoke shop accused of trafficking weapons, drugs

    Edmonton Police Service seized 10 sword canes, more than 120 cans of bear spray, five flashlight-style cattle prods, and dozens of butterfly knives and brass knuckles, as well as illicit tobacco and khat, from the 5 Star Gift and Smoke Shop on 107 Avenue in April 2024. (Source: Edmonton Police Service) Edmonton Police Service seized 10 sword canes, more than 120 cans of bear spray, five flashlight-style cattle prods, and dozens of butterfly knives and brass knuckles, as well as illicit tobacco and khat, from the 5 Star Gift and Smoke Shop on 107 Avenue in April 2024. (Source: Edmonton Police Service)

    A central Edmonton shop has been selling illegal weapons and drug paraphernalia, police say.

    Edmonton Police Service opened an investigation into 5 Star Gift and Smoke Shop on 107 Avenue in November after numerous community complaints about violence.

    While executing a search warrant on Thursday, EPS seized 10 sword canes, more than 120 cans of bear spray, five flashlight-style cattle prods, and dozens of butterfly knives and brass knuckles.

    As well, officers found illicit tobacco and what is believed to be khat, a plant that has stimulating effects.

    The 41-year-old store owner and his business face multiple weapons and trafficking charges. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    LIVE UPDATES

    LIVE UPDATES Watch the solar eclipse live here

    Millions of people in Canada will have the chance to witness a rare total solar eclipse today. You can watch it all live here.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    • Solar eclipse in Ontario: here's everything you need to know

      A total solar eclipse is set to occur in parts of Ontario on Monday for the first time in 45 years. People from across the province and beyond will be flocking to cities within the path of totality to catch a glimpse of the rare cosmic event.

    • When the eclipse will peak in your community

      The total solar eclipse will take over the skies on Monday, but the time of when that starts and how long the celestial event will last will vary slightly depending on where you are viewing it from in Ontario.

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News