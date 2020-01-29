EDMONTON -- Police have laid 80 weapons-related charges against four people after an arrest by the gang unit in west Edmonton.

On Friday, officers conducted a traffic stop involving a 2016 Dodge Caravan in the Callingwood area. They found three loaded guns and 10.1 grams of cocaine in the van.

As a result of the traffic stop, police laid the following charges:

Krystal Mildred L'Hirondelle, 35

  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm (x3)
  • Careless use/storage of a firearm (x3)
  • Possession of a loaded, prohibited or restricted firearm (x3)
  • Possession of an offensive weapon dangerous to the public (x3)
  • Prohibited firearm/weapon in a vehicle (x3)
  • Breach a condition (release order)
  • Possession of a firearm knowing that the serial number on it has been altered, defaced or removed (x1)

Terris Gordon Cardinal, 30

  • Possess offensive weapon dangerous to the public (x4)
  • Possession of a loaded, prohibited or restricted firearm (x3)
  • Possession of a restricted or prohibited weapon
  • Possess a prohibited firearm
  • Possess a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized (x3)
  • Knowingly possess a prohibited/restricted weapon
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm/weapon in a vehicle (x3)
  • Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon in a vehicle
  • Possession of a controlled substance
  • Possession of a firearm knowing that the serial number on it has been altered, defaced or removed (x1)
  • Breach of firearms prohibition (x2)

Clifford Johnathan Gladue, 30

  • Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm (x3)
  • Possess an offensive weapon dangerous to the public (x3)
  • Possess of a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized (x3)
  • Possess offensive weapon dangerous to the public (x2)
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm/weapon in vehicle (x3)
  • Possess a prohibited firearm
  • Careless use/storage of a firearm (x3)
  • Possession of a firearm knowing that the serial number on it has been altered, defaced or removed (x1)
  • Breach of firearms prohibition (x2)

Joshua Russell Gauthier, 21

  • Possession of a loaded, prohibited or restricted firearm (x3)
  • Possess a firearm knowing the possession is unauthorized (x3)
  • Possess a prohibited firearm
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm/weapon in a vehicle (x3)
  • Possess an offensive weapon dangerous to the public (x3)
  • Careless use/storage of a firearm (x3)
  • Possession of a firearm knowing that the serial number on it has been altered, defaced or removed (x1)
  • Breach of firearms prohibition (x2)

Anyone with information about gang-related crimes is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.