Dozens of charges laid after traffic stop by EPS gang unit
Published Wednesday, January 29, 2020 11:35AM MST Last Updated Wednesday, January 29, 2020 2:54PM MST
Handcuffs are picture above in this file photo.
EDMONTON -- Police have laid 80 weapons-related charges against four people after an arrest by the gang unit in west Edmonton.
On Friday, officers conducted a traffic stop involving a 2016 Dodge Caravan in the Callingwood area. They found three loaded guns and 10.1 grams of cocaine in the van.
As a result of the traffic stop, police laid the following charges:
Krystal Mildred L'Hirondelle, 35
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm (x3)
- Careless use/storage of a firearm (x3)
- Possession of a loaded, prohibited or restricted firearm (x3)
- Possession of an offensive weapon dangerous to the public (x3)
- Prohibited firearm/weapon in a vehicle (x3)
- Breach a condition (release order)
- Possession of a firearm knowing that the serial number on it has been altered, defaced or removed (x1)
Terris Gordon Cardinal, 30
- Possess offensive weapon dangerous to the public (x4)
- Possession of a loaded, prohibited or restricted firearm (x3)
- Possession of a restricted or prohibited weapon
- Possess a prohibited firearm
- Possess a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized (x3)
- Knowingly possess a prohibited/restricted weapon
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm/weapon in a vehicle (x3)
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon in a vehicle
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Possession of a firearm knowing that the serial number on it has been altered, defaced or removed (x1)
- Breach of firearms prohibition (x2)
Clifford Johnathan Gladue, 30
- Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm (x3)
- Possess an offensive weapon dangerous to the public (x3)
- Possess of a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized (x3)
- Possess offensive weapon dangerous to the public (x2)
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm/weapon in vehicle (x3)
- Possess a prohibited firearm
- Careless use/storage of a firearm (x3)
- Possession of a firearm knowing that the serial number on it has been altered, defaced or removed (x1)
- Breach of firearms prohibition (x2)
Joshua Russell Gauthier, 21
- Possession of a loaded, prohibited or restricted firearm (x3)
- Possess a firearm knowing the possession is unauthorized (x3)
- Possess a prohibited firearm
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm/weapon in a vehicle (x3)
- Possess an offensive weapon dangerous to the public (x3)
- Careless use/storage of a firearm (x3)
- Possession of a firearm knowing that the serial number on it has been altered, defaced or removed (x1)
- Breach of firearms prohibition (x2)
Anyone with information about gang-related crimes is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.