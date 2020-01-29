EDMONTON -- Police have laid 80 weapons-related charges against four people after an arrest by the gang unit in west Edmonton.

On Friday, officers conducted a traffic stop involving a 2016 Dodge Caravan in the Callingwood area. They found three loaded guns and 10.1 grams of cocaine in the van.

As a result of the traffic stop, police laid the following charges:

Krystal Mildred L'Hirondelle, 35

Unauthorized possession of a firearm (x3)

Careless use/storage of a firearm (x3)

Possession of a loaded, prohibited or restricted firearm (x3)

Possession of an offensive weapon dangerous to the public (x3)

Prohibited firearm/weapon in a vehicle (x3)

Breach a condition (release order)

Possession of a firearm knowing that the serial number on it has been altered, defaced or removed (x1)

Terris Gordon Cardinal, 30

Possess offensive weapon dangerous to the public (x4)

Possession of a loaded, prohibited or restricted firearm (x3)

Possession of a restricted or prohibited weapon

Possess a prohibited firearm

Possess a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized (x3)

Knowingly possess a prohibited/restricted weapon

Unauthorized possession of a firearm/weapon in a vehicle (x3)

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon in a vehicle

Possession of a controlled substance

Possession of a firearm knowing that the serial number on it has been altered, defaced or removed (x1)

Breach of firearms prohibition (x2)

Clifford Johnathan Gladue, 30

Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm (x3)

Possess an offensive weapon dangerous to the public (x3)

Possess of a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized (x3)

Possess offensive weapon dangerous to the public (x2)

Unauthorized possession of a firearm/weapon in vehicle (x3)

Possess a prohibited firearm

Careless use/storage of a firearm (x3)

Possession of a firearm knowing that the serial number on it has been altered, defaced or removed (x1)

Breach of firearms prohibition (x2)

Joshua Russell Gauthier, 21

Possession of a loaded, prohibited or restricted firearm (x3)

Possess a firearm knowing the possession is unauthorized (x3)

Possess a prohibited firearm

Unauthorized possession of a firearm/weapon in a vehicle (x3)

Possess an offensive weapon dangerous to the public (x3)

Careless use/storage of a firearm (x3)

Possession of a firearm knowing that the serial number on it has been altered, defaced or removed (x1)

Breach of firearms prohibition (x2)

Anyone with information about gang-related crimes is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.