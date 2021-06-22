EDMONTON -- Alberta's chief medical officer of health will give her first COVID-19 update in more than a week.

While Dr. Deena Hinshaw was on vacation, Alberta reached its goal of 70 per cent first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and will enter Stage 3 on Canada Day.

Nearly 30 per cent of eligible Alberta had received their second dose as of Monday.

The province has 2,003 active COVID-19 cases after it reported 60 infections a day earlier.

There are 214 people in hospital, 56 of whom are in ICU.

Watch Hinshaw's update at 3:30 live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.