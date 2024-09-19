Draisaitl skates with high-profile free-agent additions on forward line at Oilers training camp

Much of the roster that made it to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup final took the ice at Rogers Place on Thursday for the first day of on-ice work at Edmonton Oilers training camp.

A few new faces made their first appearances in blue and orange, of course, with the Oilers having signed, traded for and invited to camp new players.

New forwards Jeff Skinner and Viktor Arvidsson, who both signed Oilers contracts in July as free agents, skated on a line with stalwart star Leon Draisaitl, who inked a contract extension last month.

Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch said putting the two new additions with Draisaitl is first about "the ability to make plays."

"I think with their experience and just their ability to play hockey, they're good, quality NHL players, and they've had successful careers," Knoblauch told media following Thursday's two on-ice sessions.

Defenceman Ty Emberson, who joined the Oilers in August following a trade with the San Jose Sharks that saw Cody Ceci head to California, skated on a pairing with Darnell Nurse.

Knoblauch said that several defencemen will get a look next to Nurse, who is slated to sit out "the first few exhibition games" with an undisclosed injury.

Nurse had lined up with Ceci on a defensive pairing last season.

This is Knoblauch's first training camp as Oilers head coach. He was hired in November last year after Jay Woodcroft was fired and led the team to the NHL final.

Knoblauch said he plans to keep the tempo "upbeat" but with a purpose.

"I've been to training camps where they're extremely hard where you're almost killing the guys and it ends up being a lot of injuries, (and) I've been to training camp where there's a lot of teaching and it's slow, it's painful for the players," he said.

"It's kind of a little bit of both."

Another forward added on PTO

Centre Jasper Weatherby has been added to the Oilers' training camp roster.

The 26-year-old has played 50 NHL games but has spent most of his career playing in the American Hockey League. He scored 25 points in 66 games with the Milwaukee Admirals last season.

Community foundation hits $100M mark

The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) has hit the $100-million mark in supporting charities and causes since it was founded in 2001.

The foundation plans to mark the milestone by featuring 100 "stories of impact" on children and families throughout the season through its community partners.

The ECOF supports registered charitable organizations in Northern and Central Alberta whose programs help vulnerable people and support youth hockey through grants and donations.