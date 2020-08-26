EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers have once again postponed the draw for their $14.3 million 50/50 jackpot from Aug. 7.

Wednesday's announcement of a second delay came moments after the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation was finally supposed to pick the winner of the record-breaking jackpot.

However, the foundation says there has been a delay in refunding the people who bought more tickets than intended due to an online glitch.

Ascend, the tech company in charge of the draw, told CTV News last Friday it wanted to reimburse everyone who had requested a refund before a draw sometime early to mid-week.

On Tuesday, the foundation said it would go ahead with the draw Wednesday at 4 p.m.

The draw has been postponed and it is unclear when it will take place.

Our tech provider Ascend has assured us this work will be done in short order & we will be able to draw soon. We again apologize for the inconvenience this delay has caused. We are disappointed, but the integrity of the draw & consumer protection has always been our top priority. — Oilers Foundation (@Oil_Foundation) August 26, 2020

The winner of the draw will take home half of the prize.