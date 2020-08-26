Advertisement
Draw for record-breaking Oilers 50/50 jackpot postponed…again
Home of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers Rogers Place arena is shown in Edmonton, Alta., on Thursday July 2, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Jason Franson)
EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers have once again postponed the draw for their $14.3 million 50/50 jackpot from Aug. 7.
Wednesday's announcement of a second delay came moments after the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation was finally supposed to pick the winner of the record-breaking jackpot.
However, the foundation says there has been a delay in refunding the people who bought more tickets than intended due to an online glitch.
Ascend, the tech company in charge of the draw, told CTV News last Friday it wanted to reimburse everyone who had requested a refund before a draw sometime early to mid-week.
On Tuesday, the foundation said it would go ahead with the draw Wednesday at 4 p.m.
The draw has been postponed and it is unclear when it will take place.
The winner of the draw will take home half of the prize.