EDMONTON -- After weeks of delays, the lucky winner of the Edmonton Oilers' record-breaking Aug. 7 jackpot will be announced Wednesday.

The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation had to issue refunds to more than 10,000 people after a technical issue saw them purchase more tickets than they wanted.

The tech company that oversees the 50/50, Ascend Fundraising Solutions, told CTV News Edmonton it would only hold the draw after all refunds were completed.

The winner of the $14.3-million pot will take home half the prize.

The winning ticket will be announced online at 4 p.m.