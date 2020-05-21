A local couple tied the knot on Thursday with friends and family in attendance, while still maintaining physical distancing.

Kayla and Stevon Artis were married at a drive-in wedding. The idea was dreamed up by Kayla’s dad Kelly Kimo, who owns a production company.

He said he wasn’t going to let a pandemic get in the way of the couple’s special day.

“Rain or shine, you know the world will always have a lot of things thrown at us and you know what you just got to go with it and make the best of everything you do.”

And while it did rain for much of the day, it didn’t dampen the spirts of the bride and groom, or those watching from their cars.

While many members of Kayla’s family were able to attend, most of Stevon’s family is in Hawaii, and due to the border being closed, they weren’t able to attend in person. But they took part in the ceremony over Zoom.

“Had to get them in, because as a parent, I know how important it is to see your kid get married,” Kimo said.

The wedding went off without a hitch, and Kayla and Stevon say they’ll have a story to share about their special day.

“Just so blessed, it’s like way better than I ever imagined,” said Kayla.

And the honeymoon?

“We’re going to Moose Lake, because we can’t go to Disneyland, and we can’t go to Mexico,” Stevon said.

